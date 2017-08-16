Deputies: Woman jumped in ditch, broke ankle to avoid being hit by trucks

Sumter County officials are working to identify who was driving two trucks that almost hit a woman Monday afternoon.

Deputies are looking for who was driving a white Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck and a silver truck that looks to be a Toyota.

The incident happened at about 12:10 p.m. about 9 miles south of Sumter on Highway 15 South near Norseman Drive. The woman crossed the highway to get her mail. As she waited to cross the roadway to get back home, the woman told deputies a white male driving a white vehicle intentionally ran off the roadway attempting to hit her. Deputies say the car came so close to hitting the woman that she had to jump into a ditch to avoid getting hit and broke her ankle.

A nearby business may have caught the entire incident on surveillance video.

“At this time, we are reviewing the video and are continuing our active investigation,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “We would like to speak with the drivers of these vehicles to get additional information as well as anyone else who might have witnessed the incident.

Anyone with information on these vehicles or the drivers are asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000 or contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.