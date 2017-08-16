Blowfish to host 2018 CPL All -Star Show

Another baseball all-star game is coming to the Midlands.

The Lexington County blowfish announced on Wednesday they'll have the Coastal Plain League All-Star Show in July of 2018.

There will be a fan fest and home run derby on July 8 and the game will be played on July 9.

Blowfish owner Bill Shanahan said the team wants to help enhance the quality of life in Lexington County.

"It's not just about a baseball game, it's about giving and giving consistently and I believe that's what the Blowfish are about,” Shanahan said. “Just last night, we presented a check to Lexington District One Educational Foundation for $3,000 for science programs for Lexington County elementary schools."

The Columbia Fireflies hosted the Sally League All-Star Game in June of 2017.

