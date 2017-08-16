FIRST ALERT ECLIPSE FORECAST: Will you be able to see it?

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking sunshine, clouds and the possibility of scattered showers and storms on Eclipse Day Monday, but rain shouldn't affect eclipse viewing in the Midlands.

Monday morning, we'll see low clouds and fog. By mid-morning, the fog will dissipate, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds. A few widely scattered showers and storms will be possible, mainly late Monday afternoon and evening. We're not expecting a washout.

For now, we're keeping a 20 percent chance of scattered storms in your forecast on Monday.

If we see sunny, clear skies during the eclipse, there won't be many problems seeing this event. If the sky is a bit hazy, we will still see the eclipse, but experts say we might not see the sun's corona during the totality stage of the eclipse.

Morning temperatures will be in the mid 70s, but by mid-morning, the humidity will make it feel like the 90s. By afternoon, temperatures will rise into the mid 90s, with heat index values near 100. An Alert Day is in effect because of the heat on Monday. Also, remember, at eclipse totality, our temperatures will drop between 5 and 15 degrees.

