FIRST ALERT: Showers and storms are possible on Eclipse Day Monday

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cold front that will slide in from the north on Monday. That front could produce a few showers and storms in the Midlands.

However, it's still too early to tell when and where those showers and storms could fire up. It will all depend on the movement of that front through the area.

"If the front slows down, that could potentially create more clouds and the opportunity for showers and storms that day, which would block our view of the solar eclipse," Chief Meteorologist Dominic Brown says. "However, if the front pushes south and an area of high pressure builds in from the north, that could bring in some drier air for our area and give us a better forecast on Monday."

For now, we're keeping a 30 percent chance of scattered showers and storms in your forecast on Monday. Otherwise, we'll see clouds and the sun with high temperatures in the low 90s.

If we see sunny, clear skies during the eclipse, there won't be many problems seeing this event. If the sky is a bit hazy, we will still see the eclipse, but experts say we might not see the sun's corona during the totality stage of the eclipse. However, if the day is cloudy or rainy, we won't be able to see the event. The sky will still turn dark though.

Stay with WIS and your First Alert Weather Team for constant weather updates.

Did you miss our eclipse special? Don't worry - you can watch it here.

