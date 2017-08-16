Man shot by trooper in 2014 says 'I've seen my city do something' following sentence

Levar Jones sat down with WIS on Wednesday and gave his thoughts on the time Groubert will serve. (Source: WIS)

The man who was shot by a state highway patrol trooper is speaking out after a sentence in the case comes down.

Levar Jones sat down with WIS on Wednesday and gave his thoughts on the time Groubert will serve.

"I feel like, in a country where I've watched them do nothing, I've seen my city do something," Jones said. "You know all throughout the country we've watched non-indictments - an indictment is very simple. It took a lot of work to get there but they did something."

Former trooper Sean Groubert was sentenced to prison time for the incident. Groubert will serve at least the next three years behind bars.

Dashcam video captured the former trooper shooting Levar Jones at a gas station back in 2014. Groubert claimed he thought Jones had a gun at the time.

But, the only thing Jones had in his hand was a wallet.

Groubert spoke for himself after material witnesses spoke for his character. He addressed Jones directly in court, admitted to making a mistake when he shot him.

"Mr. Jones, I made the world's biggest mistake the day I stopped you, and I owe you the world's biggest apology," Groubert said. "I've searched in vain for three years to find the words to express to you how sorry I am but they don't exist."

"I screwed up."

Groubert also told Jones that he prays for him every night and that he, Jones, did nothing wrong.

