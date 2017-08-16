WATCH: Mayor Steve Benjamin joins us in-studio to discuss Charlottesville, President Trump

Mayor Steve Benjamin has spoken on several national network news programs Wednesday about what's making headlines.

The mayor joined us in-studio to talk about Charlottesville, President Donald Trump, and much more.

Mayor Benjamin says his biggest criticism of President Trump in light of Charlottesville is the tone that he's setting.

"We have required and needed our leaders to step and set the proper tone by which we expect Americans to treat each other by," Benjamin said. "We need presidents to help set the tone that reassures us all that we believe in human dignity - that every life matters."

You can watch the full interview here.

