'Ham radio' operators to station, aid emergency response during Total Solar Eclipse

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
The Thomasville Police Chief Troy Rich announced at a prayer vigil on Wednesday that the driver of a golf cart, who drove toward protesters, has been arrested.More >>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.More >>
A woman accused of biting an elderly woman to death now faces a murder charge.More >>
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.More >>
Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking a cold front that will slide in from the north on Monday.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
Levar Jones sat down with WIS on Wednesday and gave his thoughts on the time Groubert will serve.More >>
Scientists at Riverbanks Zoo say there is currently very little research on how animals respond during a total solar eclipse. However, that may start to change a week from today.More >>
There will be added voices over the air waves, aiding emergency response over the Total Solar Eclipse weekend and on Monday, August 21, for the actual event itself.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >>
Mayor Steve Benjamin has spoken on several national network news programs Wednesday about what's making headlines.More >>
In light of the events in Charlottesville, people in the Midlands are reacting to President Trump’s recent statements.More >>
