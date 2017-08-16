Columbia's Vista visitors react to statements by President Trump

In light of the events in Charlottesville, people in the Midlands are reacting to President Trump’s recent statements.

After a rally and counter-protest over a Confederate monument turned violent and deadly on Saturday in Virginia, the president issued a statement condemning what he called “violence on many sides.”

On Monday, after critics lashed at the president for not using the terms “white supremacists” and “neo-Nazis,” he condemned several groups, including the Ku Klux Klan and neo-Nazis by name.

Then, Tuesday, the president defended his original statement, saying in part: “"The statement I made on Saturday, the first statement, was a fine statement, but you don't make statements that direct until you know the facts."

WIS took to Columbia’s Vista to find out how residents feel about the changing messages.

A woman named “Nina” who did not want us to use her last name, said: “I’m just disgusted by him and his true views are coming out. And, when he’s left to improvise, and off script… it’s appalling and unacceptable. I’d like to see the administration change. I’d like to see a president that we can look up to.”

We spoke with another man outside of the Blue Marlin restaurant.

“I shouldn’t be shocked,” said Chuck Welsh. “But it just gets worse and worse and worse. I can’t tolerate that for a minute. This is probably the straw that broke the camel’s back. Somebody’s gonna have to step up.”

There were two men we spoke to who did not want to go on camera, who supported President Trump’s handling of the entire situation. One man told us he fears retaliation from other groups, such as the anti-fascist group, “Antifa.” He told WIS that Trump was in the right to wait for the facts to emerge before blaming a specific group.

Another man we spoke to referred to Trump as a “busy guy” and thinks the entire thing has been blown out of proportion.

