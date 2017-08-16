AG Alan Wilson joins effort to change national laws to help punish sex traffickers

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is calling upon Congressional leaders to make a slight change in one law to help him and other attorneys general fight sex trafficking better.

In a statement, Wilson says he's joining attorneys general from every other state in the United States to ask for Congress to affirm the Communications Decency Act to clarify that local law enforcement agencies retain authority to investigate and prosecute against child sex trafficking locally and online.

"The 10th Amendment guaranteeing states’ rights gives us the right to protect our children from the evils of sexual exploitation and human trafficking," Wilson said in a statement. "That is why I am proud to join this bi-partisan coalition of AGs in asking Congress to amend the CDA. This would allow the states to go after online companies when they facilitate these heinous acts."

The letter, written to House and Senate leaders involved in drafting technology legislation, claims the CDA is now being used to "render state and local authorities unable to take action."

"We ask that, in addition to these efforts, Congress consider enacting our proposed change. We believe the CDA should be clear in preserving both state and territorial law to the same extent that it preserves federal law — i.e., the CDA should be clear that it preserves all state and territorial criminal statutes, just as it preserves all federal criminal statutes," the letter said.

Wilson has pushed for legislation in South Carolina that would harshly punish those who are involved in human trafficking cases.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.