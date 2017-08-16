Community Builder: Midlands duo donates hundreds of pet oxygen kits to SC fire stations

Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
Congressional Budget Office: Higher premiums, fewer insurance options if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >>
Nearly 400 fire trucks across South Carolina are now stocked with lifesaving equipment for animals in distress, and that’s in large part thanks to two Midlands women.More >>
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is calling upon Congressional leaders to change nationwide sex trafficking laws in order to better fight the issue.More >>
A member of the University of South Carolina basketball team has been suspended from the team indefinitely and will not be attending classes in the fall, according to the athletics department.More >>
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in a hospital in northern India over the past three days have alleged there was a lack of oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >>
