UPDATE: USC sophomore guard suspended, incident report says he spit on woman prior to fight

A member of the University of South Carolina basketball team has been suspended from the team indefinitely and will not be attending classes in the fall, according to the athletics department.

Head basketball coach Frank Martin said sophomore guard Rakym Felder has actually been suspended from the team since June 30.

A check of the Richland County Court Index shows Felder was arrested on July 13 on a third-degree assault and battery charge. He bonded out that next morning.

According to a CPD incident report, Felder spat on a 22-year-old female, which was a factor in a larger fight where police were called. Many of the other people involved in the fight fled the scene once police arrived.

“Due to some unfortunate decisions by Rakym, he has been suspended indefinitely from our program,” Martin said. “I will continue to help Rakym grow as a young man even though basketball is not part of our relationship right now.”

Felder was in trouble with Martin last year as investigators say he got into a fight "using personal weapons" with another person outside the Pour House on Harden Street.

Felder's attorney, Neal Lourie, released a statement on behalf of his client.

"I'm very sorry for my recent behavior that led to my arrest and school suspension," the statement said. "I take full responsibility for my actions and make no excuse for my conduct. I apologize to the entire University of South Carolina family including our loyal fans, President [Harris] Pastides, Board of Trustees, Athletic Director Ray Tanner, Coach Martin and his staff, and my teammates. I know I have let you down and I will have to work hard to regain your trust."

Lourie also chimed in on his client, saying he was not a bad kid.

"He has some personal issues that he cannot fix alone and requires professional help," Lourie said. "Once these personal problems are addressed, I believe Rakym will succeed in the classroom, on the court, and in his life after basketball."

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.