An anti-hate group says 12 hate groups are operating in South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A group that tracks hate groups across the country says 12 hate groups are currently operating in South Carolina.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a non-profit organization that monitors US-based hate groups, has located 12 distinct groups that operate in the Palmetto State. 

Those groups are broken down into several categories such as KKK, white nationalists, black separatists, neo-confederate, and anti-LGBT.

  • Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan -- Statewide -- KKK
  • Bob's Underground Graduate Seminar -- Columbia, SC -- White Nationalist
  • Nation of Islam -- Columbia, SC -- Black Separatist
  • League of the South -- Aiken, SC -- Neo-Confederate
  • Southern Future -- Aiken, SC -- Neo-Confederate
  • Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan -- Walterboro, SC -- KKK
  • Patriotic Flags -- Charleson, SC -- Neo-Confederate
  • Nation of Islam -- Charleston, SC -- Black Separatist
  • True Light Pentecost Church -- Spartanburg, SC -- Anti-LGBT
  • Nation of Islam -- Greenville, SC -- Black Separatist
  • Southern National Congress -- Travelers Rest, SC -- Neo-Confederate
  • Dixie Republic -- Travelers Rest, SC -- Neo-Confederate

Hate groups are becoming the focus of nationwide condemnation after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned deadly after a 32-year-old woman was killed by a man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved. 

