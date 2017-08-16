An anti-hate group says 12 hate groups are operating in South Carolina

The Southern Poverty Law Center says 12 hate groups are operating in South Carolina (Source: SPLC)

A group that tracks hate groups across the country says 12 hate groups are currently operating in South Carolina.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a non-profit organization that monitors US-based hate groups, has located 12 distinct groups that operate in the Palmetto State.

RELATED: See photos from the violent protests in Charlottesville.

Those groups are broken down into several categories such as KKK, white nationalists, black separatists, neo-confederate, and anti-LGBT.

Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan -- Statewide -- KKK

Bob's Underground Graduate Seminar -- Columbia, SC -- White Nationalist

Nation of Islam -- Columbia, SC -- Black Separatist

League of the South -- Aiken, SC -- Neo-Confederate

Southern Future -- Aiken, SC -- Neo-Confederate

Confederate White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan -- Walterboro, SC -- KKK

Patriotic Flags -- Charleson, SC -- Neo-Confederate

Nation of Islam -- Charleston, SC -- Black Separatist

True Light Pentecost Church -- Spartanburg, SC -- Anti-LGBT

Nation of Islam -- Greenville, SC -- Black Separatist

Southern National Congress -- Travelers Rest, SC -- Neo-Confederate

Dixie Republic -- Travelers Rest, SC -- Neo-Confederate

Hate groups are becoming the focus of nationwide condemnation after a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia turned deadly after a 32-year-old woman was killed by a man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.