Irmo lottery winner to use $1 million prize to launch own business

A hankering for a bucket of chicken won an Irmo construction worker $1 million to start his own business.

The South Carolina Lottery says the young man stopped in Round O for a bucket of chicken with a friend and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket at a store on Ace Basin Parkway. Round O is between Walterboro and Cottageville.

Upon scratching off the $1 million-winning Platinum Millionaire ticket, his friend said “I wouldn’t have believe it if I hadn’t have been there to see it.”

The man, his friend and family did not want to be identified, but they showed up together at the Lottery's Claims Center in Columbia this week to cash in the ticket.

He said he had dreamed of starting his own business, and now he can.

“I’m overwhelmed,” South Carolina's newest millionaire said, hugging his mom.

“His life has changed forever,” his mother said, choking back tears. “This couldn’t have happened to a better person or a harder worker.”

Two $1 million top prizes remain in the Platinum Millionaire game with odds of 1 in 1.6 million. Players can enter non-winning Platinum Millionaire tickets into a final drawing to award an additional $1 million prize.

