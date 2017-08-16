Irmo lottery winner to use $1 million prize to launch own business

Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >>
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.More >>
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
A hankering for a bucket of chicken won an Irmo construction worker $1 million to start his own business.More >>
A hankering for a bucket of chicken won an Irmo construction worker $1 million to start his own business.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said three people are facing charges after harboring an escaped convict.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said three people are facing charges after harboring an escaped convict.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help locating a woman they've identified in a shoplifting incident.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help locating a woman they've identified in a shoplifting incident.More >>
A West Columbia man is working the phones Wednesday, trying to get eclipse glasses for recruits at Fort Jackson.More >>
A West Columbia man is working the phones Wednesday, trying to get eclipse glasses for recruits at Fort Jackson.More >>
A 24-year-old Lexington County man will also be charged in connection with a woman charged with restraining and abandoning her daughter.More >>
A 24-year-old Lexington County man will also be charged in connection with a woman charged with restraining and abandoning her daughter.More >>
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.More >>
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.More >>