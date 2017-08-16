Deputies ask for help locating woman identified in shoplifting incident

Richland County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help locating a woman they've identified in a shoplifting incident.

Deputies are looking for Jennifer Hart, 36 on charges of shoplifting and obtaining goods under false pretense.

Deputies say in July, Hart took placed several items from Rose's on St. Andrews Road into a shopping cart, didn't pay for them, and "returned" them at the store register. Hart received cash back for the unpaid items.

A photo of Hart is attached to this story, provided by the Sheriff's Department.

If you know where to find Hart, contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

