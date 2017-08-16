Deputies ask for help locating woman identified in shoplifting incident

Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.More >>
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
Building a pinhole camera is cheap, quick and easy.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
Rescue crews are searching for an Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with five people aboard that crashed about two miles off Kaena Point late Tuesday.More >>
A hankering for a bucket of chicken won an Irmo construction worker $1 million to start his own business.More >>
A hankering for a bucket of chicken won an Irmo construction worker $1 million to start his own business.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said three people are facing charges after harboring an escaped convict.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said three people are facing charges after harboring an escaped convict.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help locating a woman they've identified in a shoplifting incident.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help locating a woman they've identified in a shoplifting incident.More >>
A West Columbia man is working the phones Wednesday, trying to get eclipse glasses for recruits at Fort Jackson.More >>
A West Columbia man is working the phones Wednesday, trying to get eclipse glasses for recruits at Fort Jackson.More >>
A 24-year-old Lexington County man will also be charged in connection with a woman charged with restraining and abandoning her daughter.More >>
A 24-year-old Lexington County man will also be charged in connection with a woman charged with restraining and abandoning her daughter.More >>
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.More >>
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.More >>