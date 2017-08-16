Father of 4-year-old killed after mouth taped shut now charged in girl's death, deputies say

A 24-year-old Lexington County man will also be charged in connection with a woman charged with restraining and abandoning their daughter.

According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department, David Lance Steadman, 24, is charged with homicide by child abuse.

“Based on evidence collected since the death of the child, investigators believe Steadman returned home to find his daughter restrained in her bed and gasping for air the evening of July 31,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Steadman then waited about two hours before seeking medical attention for his daughter.”

Steadman is charged alongside Cynthia Estrada-Lopez, 24.

Estrada-Lopez restrained her daughter in the child’s bed and taped her mouth shut before abandoning her on July 31, according to deputies. Her bond was denied over the weekend.

Estrada-Lopez and Steadman are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

An investigation into the child's death is ongoing.

