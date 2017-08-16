West Columbia man scrambling to find eclipse glasses for Fort Jackson recruits

A stock image of solar eclipse glasses. Do not use this picture to determine if your glasses are safe to use. Please refer to the text in this story. (Source: NASA)

A West Columbia man is working the phones Wednesday, trying to get eclipse glasses for recruits at Fort Jackson.

RJ May III started the fundraising campaign after a lifelong friend, a U.S. Army Captain, asked him for help.

The special glasses are necessary to view the sun during the totality of the eclipse on August 21.

“People from across the U.S. are traveling hundreds of miles to witness this event. I want the recruits to have the opportunity to be able to view it too,” says May.

He tells WIS he has been making phone calls to vendors and potential donors to acquire the glasses. He says a bulk order of eclipse glasses would be too expensive for any one unit to afford. May set an aggressive fundraising goal of $32,000 to provide a set of glasses to all 8,000 recruits on post.

“I’ll be contacting our elected officials, chambers of commerce, local governments, and others to see if we can get this done,” says May. “I don’t know if we can get every recruit a set of glasses in such short time but we’ll give it a try.”

May has launched a GoFundMe page and, in addition to asking for donations from members of the community, will be mobilizing his political network for help. A $20 donation will buy five pairs of approved eclipse glasses.

If your organization has extra glasses, May will accept them. Contact him by email here.

