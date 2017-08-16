West Columbia man scrambling to find eclipse glasses for Fort Jackson recruits

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The man says he felt fine and didn’t want to bother anyone, so he drove himself to the hospital.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.More >>
The U.S. Coast Guard and military crews are responding to a report that an Army helicopter with five aboard went down in the ocean off Hawaii.More >>
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.More >>
Congressional Budget Office: Higher premiums, fewer insurance options if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies.More >>
A memorial service will be held for the woman who died in the Charlottesville protest on Saturday.More >>
A West Columbia man is working the phones Wednesday, trying to get eclipse glasses for recruits at Fort Jackson.More >>
An 18-year-old who went missing over two weeks ago has been found safely.More >>
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in a hospital in northern India over the past three days have alleged there was a lack of oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >>
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin came down hard on President Donald Trump on Tuesday night following the president's press conference which blamed "both sides" for the violence that ended with the death of one woman and 19 others injured at a white supremacist rally in Virginia.More >>
