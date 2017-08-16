LIVE: Memorial service for woman killed in Charlottesville white supremacist rally

A memorial service will be held for the woman who died Saturday after violence from a white supremacist rally spilled over.

The Paramount Theater will host the memorial service for Heather Heyer at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Doors will open at 10 a.m. The Paramount Theater is located at 215 East Main St. in Charlottesville.

The family is asking that attendees wear purple, Heyer's favorite color, in her memory.

