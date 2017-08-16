Teen last spotted two weeks ago at bowling alley located safely - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An 18-year-old who went missing over two weeks ago has been found safely.

According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, Re’nean Tavasha Mason reached out to her mother on Tuesday, who in turn picked her up safely.

Mason was last seen at Royal Z Lanes on Two Notch Road.

No word on the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. 

