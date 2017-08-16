Utility unsure when it will re-file plans to bail on project

SEANNA ADCOX

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina utility has no timeline for re-submitting its plans for bailing on a nuclear power project and recouping billions more from customers.

But executives for South Carolina Electric & Gas emphasized Wednesday in a teleconference with financial analysts that the utility's plans haven't changed.

Kevin Marsh, the CEO of parent company SCANA, called Tuesday's voluntary withdrawal of its plans "temporary." He said pulling its request before state regulators gives lawmakers time to review the utility's move to abandon two partly built reactors at V.C. Summer Nuclear Station. The July 31 decision by SCE&G and state-owned Santee Cooper angered both politicians and customers who have been paying for the project since 2009.

Marsh says the utility "didn't draw any lines in the sand" on when it will re-file.

