Free adult dental clinic in Columbia Friday

Hundreds of adults are expected to get free dental care at a clinic Friday in Columbia.

The South Carolina Dental Association is hosting Dental Access Day at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Patients will be seen from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Goodman and Cantey buildings.

The clinic is for adults only and services provided to not include dentures. Care is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Space is limited and registration will close once capacity is reached.

Those planning to attend should expect long lines. They may be exposed to the sun while waiting to be seen so people planning to attend should take water and sun protection.

Organizers expect as many as 800 people to attend the 9th annual event. Click here for more information.

