Free adult dental clinic in Columbia Friday

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The man says he felt fine and didn’t want to bother anyone, so he drove himself to the hospital.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
This plan means that subscribers would be able to get in to one showing a day at any theater in the U.S. that accepts debit cards.More >>
Congressional Budget Office: Higher premiums, fewer insurance options if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies.More >>
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.More >>
Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin came down hard on President Donald Trump on Tuesday night following the president's press conference which blamed "both sides" for the violence that ended with the death of one woman and 19 others injured at a white supremacist rally in Virginia.More >>
Hundreds of adults are expected to get free dental care at a clinic Friday in Columbia.More >>
Following a handful of complaints that a downtown business smelled like marijuana, the Columbia Police Department's Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit made an arrest of a resident in an apartment above the store.More >>
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.More >>
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in a hospital in northern India over the past three days have alleged there was a lack of oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >>
The Baltimore City Council voted unanimously Monday to immediately remove the city’s four Confederate monuments.More >>
Authorities say a 12-month-old baby and two foreign women were among 13 people killed when a huge oak tree crashed down on a packed outdoor religious festival in Portugal's Madeira Islands.More >>
