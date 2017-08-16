Schedule of back-to-school dates for Midlands districts - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Schedule of back-to-school dates for Midlands districts

Here is a list of starting dates for Midlands school districts:

August 17th

Newberry 

Saluda 

Kershaw

Orangeburg Consolidated 3 

Orangeburg Consolidated 5

Clarendon 1

Clarendon 2

Clarendon 3 

Lexington 2

August 22nd

Fairfield 

Lee 

Orangeburg Consolidated 4 

Lexington 3

Lexington 4 

Richland 1 

Richland 2 

Lexington 1 

Sumter 

August 23rd

Lexington Richland 5

Parents: for more information, contact your local school district. 

