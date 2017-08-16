Schedule of back-to-school dates for Midlands districts

The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.More >>
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >>
Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.More >>
Authorities say a 12-month-old baby and two foreign women were among 13 people killed when a huge oak tree crashed down on a packed outdoor religious festival in Portugal's Madeira Islands.More >>
Here is a list of starting dates for Midlands school districtsMore >>
Congressional Budget Office: Higher premiums, fewer insurance options if Trump halts 'Obamacare' subsidies.More >>
Following a handful of complaints that a downtown business smelled like marijuana, the Columbia Police Department's Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit made an arrest of a resident in an apartment above the store.More >>
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.More >>
Columbia Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning off North Main Street.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
