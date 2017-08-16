WIS Salutes Col. Vernon Harris - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WIS Salutes Col. Vernon Harris

Col. Vernon L. Harris (source: Harris family) Col. Vernon L. Harris (source: Harris family)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

WIS salutes Col. Vernon Harris.

He deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. After returning to the Soldier Support Institute at Ft. Jackson, he was selected to become the Director of Personnel at the 1189th Battalion, where he currently serves.

Colonel Harris continues to serve soldiers by being a role model and mentor. His wife, Beverly, says she's amazed by his selfless service as an exemplary citizen and soldier.  Beverly says she and their daughters are incredibly proud. 

  Nominate a veteran for Military Salutes!

    Nominate a veteran for Military Salutes!

    Nominate a veteran for Military Salutes!

    We'd like to give you an opportunity to honor the brave men and woman who have served this country. All military servicemen are eligible to be honored, whether currently serving, retired or deceased.
