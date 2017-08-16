WIS salutes Col. Vernon Harris.

He deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. After returning to the Soldier Support Institute at Ft. Jackson, he was selected to become the Director of Personnel at the 1189th Battalion, where he currently serves.

Colonel Harris continues to serve soldiers by being a role model and mentor. His wife, Beverly, says she's amazed by his selfless service as an exemplary citizen and soldier. Beverly says she and their daughters are incredibly proud.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.