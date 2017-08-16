Columbia Police investigate overnight shooting

Trump's remarks Tuesday amounted to a rejection of the Republicans, business leaders and White House advisers who earlier this week had pushed the president to more forcefully and specifically condemn the KKK members, neo-Nazis and white supremacists who took to the streets of Charlottesville.More >>
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.More >>
Columbia Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning off North Main Street.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >>
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said three people are facing charges after harboring an escaped convict.More >>
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in a hospital in northern India over the past three days have alleged there was a lack of oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >>
The man says he felt fine and didn’t want to bother anyone, so he drove himself to the hospital.More >>
A member of the South Carolina Sons of Confederate Veterans said he is in disagreement with the North Carolina governor regarding the future of confederate monuments in North Carolina.More >>
