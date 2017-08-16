24-year-old has 'significant' injuries to hand after overnight s - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

24-year-old has 'significant' injuries to hand after overnight shooting

Columbia Police are investigating a shooting early Wednesday morning off North Main Street. 

Officers were called to the intersection of Oakland and Randall Avenues at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. 

Police now say a 24-year-old man was wounded in the shooting. Injuries to his fingers were "significant."

Investigators say the victim was arguing with someone moments before the shooting took place.

