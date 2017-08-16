Hot, humid and hazy days ahead

Patchy fog this morning will give way to partly cloudy skies with a classic summer forecast, hot and humid afternoons with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

There is plenty of moisture in place. However, very warm air extends to the upper regions of what would be good breeding ground for thunderstorms, therefore limited coverage of afternoon storms the next few days.



The heat will be the big issue as we’ll see a heat index between 103 – 110 extending through the weekend -- Thursday and Friday being the hottest days.



Eclipse Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon. Highs lower 90s

(Forecast as of Wednesday August 16th)



Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, highs middle 90s with a heat index of 103



Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny, 30% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms, highs upper 90s with a heat index of 107-110



Hurricane Gert is moving northeast away from the US mainland and will not be a threat.

