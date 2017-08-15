CPD seize drugs, $115K after complaints that the Mast General Store smelled like pot

Brian Canty, 31, was arrested Monday afternoon at his apartment at 1601 Main Street after police received multiple complaints that the Mast General Store, located directed below the apartment, smelled like weed. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

Following a handful of complaints that a downtown business smelled like marijuana, the Columbia Police Department's Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit made an arrest of a resident in an apartment above the store.

Brian Canty, 31, was arrested Monday afternoon at his apartment at 1601 Main Street after police received multiple complaints that the Mast General Store, located directed below the apartment, smelled like weed.

CLICK HERE to see photos of the drugs and cash seized in this bust.

After a search warrant was obtained, OCN discovered and seized both drugs and more than $115,300.

Canty was charged with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, marijuana possession, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

He was taken and booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center where he is being held on $20,615 bond, according to jail logs.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.