Sen. Graham says he hopes Pres. Trump 'drops the hammer' on white supremacy, talks V.C. Summer, Obamacare during Columbia visit

A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
A tall, granite obelisk – topped with a soldier and his rifle – towers over its neighbors near the corner of Hudson and Zion Streets in Winnsboro. It’s a monument, Lisa BrandenburgMore >>
As protesters around the country begin to target Confederate monuments in Southern states, the state Department of Public Safety says they're monitoring heightened racial tensions around the country and could raise security levels around the State House.More >>
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.More >>
Senator Lindsay Graham made a visit to Columbia on Tuesday and discussed a number of ongoing issues at home and nationwide.More >>
SCANA announced Tuesday that they will withdraw their initial abandonment petition that, in part, caused the shut down of the V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County.More >>
Hotel rooms are filling, across South Carolina ahead of the Total Solar Eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21. If you're still in need of a place to stay, Chambers of Commerce, Visitors Centers, and Experience Columbia SC are recommending campgrounds and Airbnb this close out to the big event.More >>
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.More >>
