Crews on the scene of drowning in Columbia neighborhood

Crews with the Irmo Fire Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department are on the scene of a drowning in a neighborhood on Crossbrook Road in Columbia. (Source: Google Earth Pro)

Crews with the Irmo Fire Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department are on the scene of a drowning in a neighborhood on Crossbrook Road in Columbia.

The Lexington County Coroner's Office is also on the scene at this time.

Details are limited - check back for more updates.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.