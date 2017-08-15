State House grounds under tighter security after protesters target Confederate monuments in US

As protesters around the country begin to target Confederate monuments in Southern states, the state Department of Public Safety says they're monitoring heightened racial tensions around the country and could raise security levels around the State House.

The word comes after protesters in Raleigh, North Carolina toppled over a Confederate monument on Monday night during anti-white supremacy rally.

The State House grounds, once the home of the Confederate flag, still has several monuments to the Civil War on the lawn.

"Our primary concern is for the safety and security of visitors and personnel as well as the preservation of the historical monuments and markers," DPS Director Leroy Smith said in a statement. "We have begun increasing patrols on Statehouse grounds and around monuments based on reports of incidents in other states."

Following a white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, cities around the country are readdressing the need for monuments erected in the decades since the Civil War.

One person was killed and 19 others were injured as a result of the violence in Charlottesville.

