RCSD unveils new high-powered CAT Camaros

Twenty years ago, the Richland County Sheriff's department developed the Community Action Team, otherwise known as CAT.

Well before social media and Live PD, the department wanted to build strong relationships with people in the community.

To mark the milestone on Monday, the department showed off 17 brand new, high-powered, high-tech Chevy Camaros aimed at helping the CAT team continue to build that bond.

So honored to be apart of this amazing team!!! Please welcome "Kitty 2.0" to the streets! @RCSD #communityactionteam #20yearsstrong pic.twitter.com/fTeYU7m5X1 — Chris Mastrianni (@MastrianniChris) August 14, 2017

"You know that's a CAT team deputy. Bad guys see those cars, they know, CAT team deputy," Sheriff Leon Lott said. "Our goal was to build relationships and be proactive but if something happens, the CAT team will be right there."

The new Camaros are fully equipped with 455 horsepower engines and the latest electronics.

The sheriff says they will help keep the CAT team highly visible in the communities they patrol.

