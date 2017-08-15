CAT on the prowl: RCSD unleashes new high-powered Camaros

A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Tifton mother and her lawyer have filed a civil suit against Amelia Stripling, a former Tift County pre-school teacher who was caught on camera in March of 2016 kneeing a student in the back.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
To mark the milestone on Monday, the department showed off 17 brand new, high-powered, high-tech Chevy Camaros aimed at helping the CAT team continue to build that bond.More >>
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.More >>
Following a handful of complaints that a downtown business smelled like marijuana, the Columbia Police Department's Organized Crime and Narcotics Unit made an arrest of a resident in an apartment above the store.More >>
This plan means that subscribers would be able to get in to one showing a day at any theater in the U.S. that accepts debit cards.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A tall, granite obelisk – topped with a soldier and his rifle – towers over its neighbors near the corner of Hudson and Zion Streets in Winnsboro.
As protesters around the country begin to target Confederate monuments in Southern states, the state Department of Public Safety says they're monitoring heightened racial tensions around the country and could raise security levels around the State House.More >>
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.More >>
