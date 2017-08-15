Man, 20, dies one hour after shooting on Hard Scrabble Rd.

A 20-year-old has been identified as the victim in an overnight shooting on Hard Scrabble Road, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office.

Brandon Logan Kilbourne was shot in an incident just after midnight at 4130 Hard Scrabble Road. He was transported to Palmetto Health Richland where he died an hour later.

Coroner Gary Watts said Kilbourne died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate but says one person has been detained in this case for questioning.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

