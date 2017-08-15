Man, 20, dies one hour after shooting on Hard Scrabble Rd.

"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
The assistant county administrator, Kevin Bronson, resigned rather than being fired after a public backlash over comments he made when referencing suicide during a public meeting with EMS workers.More >>
President Donald Trump appears to have mistakenly retweeted a message from one of his critics saying "he's a fascist.".More >>
A 20-year-old has been identified as the victim in an overnight shooting on Hardscrabble Road, according to the Richland County Coroner's Office.More >>
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.More >>
As protesters around the country begin to target Confederate monuments in Southern states, the state Department of Public Safety says they're monitoring heightened racial tensions around the country and could raise security levels around the State House.More >>
Here's what you need to know to watch the solar eclipse safely.More >>
To mark the milestone on Monday, the department showed off 17 brand new, high-powered, high-tech Chevy Camaros aimed at helping the CAT team continue to build that bond.More >>
Parents of at least 35 children who have died in a hospital in northern India over the past three days have alleged there was a lack of oxygen supply in the children's ward.More >>
