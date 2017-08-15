Still need a SC hotel room for the Eclipse weekend? Chances to secure a place are growing slim

A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
A tall, granite obelisk – topped with a soldier and his rifle – towers over its neighbors near the corner of Hudson and Zion Streets in Winnsboro. It’s a monument, Lisa BrandenburgMore >>
A tall, granite obelisk – topped with a soldier and his rifle – towers over its neighbors near the corner of Hudson and Zion Streets in Winnsboro.More >>
SCANA announced Tuesday that they will withdraw their initial abandonment petition that, in part, caused the shut down of the V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County.More >>
SCANA announced Tuesday that they will withdraw their initial abandonment petition that, in part, caused the shut down of the V.C. Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County.More >>
Hotel rooms are filling, across South Carolina ahead of the Total Solar Eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21. If you're still in need of a place to stay, Chambers of Commerce, Visitors Centers, and Experience Columbia SC are recommending campgrounds and Airbnb this close out to the big event.More >>
Hotel rooms are filling, across South Carolina ahead of the Total Solar Eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21. If you're still in need of a place to stay, Chambers of Commerce, Visitors Centers, and Experience Columbia SC are recommending campgrounds and Airbnb this close out to the big event.More >>
Senator Lindsay Graham made a visit to Columbia on Tuesday and discussed a number of ongoing issues at home and nationwide.More >>
Senator Lindsay Graham made a visit to Columbia on Tuesday and discussed a number of ongoing issues at home and nationwide.More >>
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.More >>
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The assistant county administrator, Kevin Bronson, resigned rather than being fired after a public backlash over comments he made when referencing suicide during a public meeting with EMS workers.More >>
The assistant county administrator, Kevin Bronson, resigned rather than being fired after a public backlash over comments he made when referencing suicide during a public meeting with EMS workers.More >>
Crews with the Irmo Fire Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department are on the scene of a drowning in a neighborhood on Crossbrook Road in Irmo.More >>
Crews with the Irmo Fire Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Department are on the scene of a drowning in a neighborhood on Crossbrook Road in Columbia.More >>