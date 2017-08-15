Still need a SC hotel room for the Eclipse weekend? Chances to secure a place are growing slim

If you're still in need of a place to stay, area chambers of commerce, visitors centers, and Experience Columbia SC are recommending campgrounds and Airbnb this close out to the big event. (Source: WIS)

Hotel rooms are filling, across South Carolina ahead of the Total Solar Eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21.

If you're still in need of a place to stay, area chambers of commerce, visitors centers, and Experience Columbia SC are recommending campgrounds and Airbnb this close out to the big event.

As of Aug.11, major urban areas along the eclipse path of totality in South Carolina polled by SC PRT (South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism) reported the following occupancy rates for Friday, Aug. 18, based on polling hotels: Columbia Metro Area 50-60 percent, Charleston County 60-70 percent, and Greenville Metro Area 60-70 percent.

For Saturday, Aug. 19: Columbia Metro Area 90-100 percent, Charleston County 80-90 percent, Greenville Metro Area 90-100 percent.

For Sunday, Aug. 20: Columbia Metro Area Sold Out or Nearly Sold Out, Charleston County Sold Out or Nearly Sold Out, and Greenville

Metro Area Sold Out or Nearly Sold Out.

For Monday, Aug. 21: Columbia Metro Area Sold Out or Nearly Sold Out, Charleston County 90-100 percent, and Greenville Metro Area 90-100 percent.

Experience Columbia is advising there may be motel rooms on the outskirts of the city proper available, but say they are scarce.

WIS reached out to individual hotels within downtown and found the Marriott still has rooms available for Sunday at $429/night plus tax, and the Inn at USC still has rooms available for Monday night for $349/night plus tax.

Rates are higher, to reflect special event pricing. Embassy Suites on Greystone Boulevard has rooms available with a minimum four-night stay, from Thursday to Monday for a total of $1,096 plus tax.

In the surrounding area, there are rooms reported open in Camden at the Colony Inn. However, Fairfield County, Orangeburg County, and Newberry County chambers of commerce told WIS the hotels are full.

When WIS checked back with Charleston and Greenville visitors centers, they too reported it unlikely to find a room.

One spot in Fairfield County still open is Broad River Campground. There are 100 camp sites available at $75/night, but camper is required - you can call these numbers to set it up: (803)-238-9644 or (803)-622-2080.

A quick search on Airbnb as of Tuesday, shows there are 106 rentals available for Aug. 20-22 in the Columbia area, including downtown to suburban neighborhoods.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.