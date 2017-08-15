VIDEO: Armed men rob Farrow Road convenience store

Two masked and armed men rob the Brotherhood Mini Mart on Farrow Road in Columbia on Saturday. (Source: WIS)

The Richland County Sheriff's Department is hoping the release of surveillance video of a robbery over the weekend will help to catch those responsible.

The video shows two masked men who were armed with guns enter the Brotherhood Mini Mart at 5718 Farrow Road on Saturday, August 12.

The men stole an unknown amount of cash and fled from the business.

If you know who the robbers are, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

