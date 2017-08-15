Why Camp YLS is looking for paper, pencils and glue

This week, you can help families affected by the failed VC Summer nuclear project in Fairfield County. The United Way of the Midlands' Young Leaders Society is collecting school supplies for the families in need while hosting their annual kickoff event.

Molly Brantley and Matthew Pollard and others with YLS will host their annual kickoff event Thursday, Aug. 17 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Hay Hill Garden Market in Columbia. This will launch a new year of philanthropy and professional development opportunities.

The event is open to the public and guests are encouraged to donate a school supply item for children of families affected by the closure of the nuclear site in Fairfield County. This year's kickoff theme is Camp YLS. So, guests will relive their favorite summer camp memories while learning about United Way's work in the Midlands through fun, interactive camp-themed activities.

There will be food, drinks, and live music provided by the local band, Whiskey Mikes. Guests will also have the opportunity to roast marshmallows around a campfire, win door prizes, and take pictures with fun camp props at a photo booth.

