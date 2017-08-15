SC health centers earn nearly $1.4 million from feds

Nearly two-dozen affordable health care centers in South Carolina are getting $1.37 million in federal dollars based on their 2016 performance.

The Department of Health and Human Services awarded the money to 22 South Carolina health care programs to further improve the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of health care. The department says the funds were awarded "based on high levels of performance in several categories, including the improvement of quality of care, increasing access, and addressing health disparities.

According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, one in 12 United States residents relied on a HSRA-funded health center for affordable, accessible primary care.

Recipients in the Midlands include Eau Claire Cooperative Health Center, Genesis Healthcare, Inc., Family Health Centers, Sandhills Medical Foundation and Sumter Family Health Center. Click here to see the list of all recipients in South Carolina.

