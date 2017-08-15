AG sues opioid manufacturer, citing deceptive marketing

South Carolina’s Attorney General announced a lawsuit Tuesday against drug manufacturer Purdue Pharma.



The lawsuit filed by Alan Wilson claims that Purdue unfairly and deceptively marketed its opioids, which fueled South Carolina’s opioid epidemic.



Purdue Pharma is the manufacturer of Oxycontin and other opioids. The lawsuit alleges that from 2007 onward, Purdue “significantly downplayed” how addictive opioids are and the benefits of opioids to other forms of pain management.



The lawsuit also maintains Purdue violated South Carolina’s Unfair Trade Practices Act, which reads, in part: “Unfair methods of competition and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in the conduct of any trade or commerce are hereby declared unlawful.”



WIS is continuing to follow the opioid crisis in South Carolina. Earlier this year the South Carolina House formed a committee to investigate the state's opioid abuse epidemic.



