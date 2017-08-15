No threat to the public as tanker truck valve causes minor fuel - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

No threat to the public as tanker truck valve causes minor fuel spill in Columbia

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Google Earth Pro) (Source: Google Earth Pro)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Columbia Fire officials and DHEC are at the scene of a tanker truck spill at the corner of Rosewood and Kilbourne. 

According to fire officials, a bad valve on the truck caused 15 to 20 gallons of fuel to spill. Because of that, DHEC officials are requiring the company to move the fuel to a different truck out of precaution. 

There is no threat to the public.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly