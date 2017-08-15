The city says these five spots are official eclipse viewing locations in Columbia

The City of Columbia has announced five places they believe will be among the best spots in town to take a gander at Monday afternoon's total solar eclipse.

According to the city, these sites are official public viewing sites designated by the Columbia Parks and Recreation Department.

Drew Park (beside the Charles R. Drew Wellness Center), 2101 Walker Solomon Way

Finlay Park, 930 Laurel St.

Owens Field Park, 1351 Jim Hamilton Blvd.

Riverfront Park, 312 Laurel St. (The north end is also available for viewing at 4122 River Drive)

Southeast Park, 951 Hazelwood Rd.

Solar eclipse glasses will also be available at this location while supplies last.

Restrooms, portable toilets, hand washing stations and manifolds (water stations) will be available on site.

Guests are encouraged to bring water bottles and fill them at the water stations.

