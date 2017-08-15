Back-to-school can be stressful for 1 in 5 kids with learning and attention issues

For the one in five kids who has learning and attention issues, back-to-school can be stressful.

For parents of these kids, there's help for getting first-day ready.

Learning and attention issues include diagnoses such as ADHD and dyslexia. Many kids go undiagnosed.

Understood.org offers a First-Day-Ready Guide for parents of kids of all ages who are afflicted with these issues. Click here for a link.

Topics include planning early to manage stress, connecting with teachers in advance and building support networks with other parents and students going through the same experience.

Without proper awareness and support, students with learning and attention issues struggle. According to a recent report by the National Center for Learning Disabilities, students with specific learning disabilities are 31% more likely to experience high levels of bullying, more than two times as likely to be suspended, and drop out of school at three times the rate of children without these disabilities.

