Big time heat on the way

A stationary front still hangs over the state Tuesday. This will help fire up afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

The front should fade away by Tuesday night, giving way to high pressure (rather weak high pressure but just enough to cause us to heat up big time) storm chance will decrease Wednesday – Friday with only isolated afternoon storms however, any storms that form could get big quickly with very heavy rain. Heat index today will be near 103. By Friday it will be near 109.

A cold front comes in by the weekend giving us more clouds and a better chance of showers and thunderstorms.



Eclipse Forecast (as of Tuesday August 15th): Partly to mostly cloudy, 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon. Highs lower 90s



Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms (some with heavy rain) very muggy, highs lower 90s with a heat index of 103



Wednesday : Mostly sunny, 30% chance of late day showers and thunderstorms, highs middle 90s



Thursday - Friday: Mostly sunny, 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, hot and humid with highs in the upper 90s. Heat index near 109-111



Hurricane Gert: We now have the second hurricane of the season to talk about as Gert moves from Tropical Storm

to a hurricane.



As of Tuesday morning here is the latest:



LOCATION: 31.2N 72.3W ABOUT 445 Miles W OF BERMUDA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS: 75 MPH (Cat 1)

MOVEMENT: N AT 8MPH



Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles. Swells generated by Gert will spread northward along the coast from North Carolina northward to New York during the next couple of days. The storm is not a threat to the U.S.



The tropics are getting more active and we are about to enter the peak of Hurricane season.

