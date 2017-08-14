Charlottesville violence prompts calls for peace at Columbia rally

Hundreds of people came together Monday to unite behind the victims of the violence in Charlottesville.

Several area groups had a hand in organizing an evening rally at the South Carolina State House. That included ‘Indivisible Midlands’ and ‘Indivisible South

Carolina.’ Protestors condemned the message of hate they say was brought on by white nationalist groups in Charlottesville over the weekend.



Many said they hoped Monday's demonstration in the Midlands would promote more understanding and empathy between people.



"Hopefully coming out, showing our support and with everyone else, hopefully that message will get through that people have to speak up to change this," said L.C. Lane of Columbia.



"The more people we can have standing up -- coming out and saying no -- the faster, I hope, this sort of thing {white supremacy} goes away," said Dale Baer of Ballantine.



Many protestors also used Monday's rally to call out political leaders. That included President Trump.



On Monday, the president did condemn the white nationalists who were involved in Saturday's violence but many speakers said he should have done that sooner.

