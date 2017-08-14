WATCH LIVE: Sentencing for ex-SC trooper who shot unarmed man during traffic stop

Sean Groubert in Richland Co. Court on Tuesday. (Source: WIS)

The former South Carolina trooper who pled guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.

In 2016, Sean Groubert admitted his guilt on a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature for the September 2014 incident where he pulled over Levar Jones in the parking lot of a Circle K on Broad River Road for a seatbelt violation.

Dash cam footage from Groubert's patrol car showed Jones reached in his truck to get his license and registration, but Groubert opened fire.

Jones was shot in the hip and survived. He explained what happened during a 2014 interview on NBC.

"I don't know what happened," Jones said. "I just grabbed my license."

Groubert then told Jones he fired his weapon because Jones dove head first into the car.

In brief remarks before the courtroom, Jones said the incident has caused him trust issues against other law enforcement agents, regardless of color.

"I'm not the same person I used to be," Jones said, explaining how his life had changed in the past several years.

Jones also asked for the maximum sentence of 20 years.

"Today, let justice be served," Jones said.

