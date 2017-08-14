Former SC trooper who shot unarmed man during 2014 traffic stop to be sentenced Tuesday

The former trooper who pled guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.

In 2016, Sean Groubert admitted his guilt on a charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Back in September 2014, Groubert pulled over Levar Jones in the parking lot of a Circle K on Broad River Road for a seatbelt violation.

Dash cam footage from Groubert's patrol car showed Jones reached in his truck to get his license and registration, but Groubert opened fire.

Jones was shot in the hip and survived. He explained what happened during a 2014 interview on NBC.

"I don't know what happened," Jones said. "I just grabbed my license."

Groubert then told Jones he fired his weapon because Jones dove head first into the car.

"The weeks that I had to go through, looking at people and telling them basically I pulled over at a gas station, the officer asked me for my identification, and when I reached for my identification, I was shot at," Jones said in 2014. "To tell that story to anybody is just something no one can believe the first time until the tape was actually released and they saw it."

Tuesday's sentencing hearing is at 9:30 a.m. Groubert could get up to 20 years in prison.

