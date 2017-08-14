Former SC trooper who shot unarmed man during 2014 traffic stop to be sentenced Tuesday

A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.More >>
Hundreds of people came together Monday to unite behind the victims of the violence in Charlottesville. Several area groups had a hand in organizing an evening rally at the South Carolina State House.More >>
In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."More >>
There are no watches or warnings connected to Hurricane Gert.More >>
It's one of nature's most awe-inspiring sights - darkness will fall during the day and cast a shadow over the Midlands.More >>
The former trooper who pled guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop is scheduled to be sentenced on Tuesday.More >>
A 14-year-old Columbia kid is on an Eagle Scout mission to alleviate at least one major stressor for hundreds of foster kids.More >>
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
Scientists at Riverbanks Zoo say there is currently very little research on how animals respond during a total solar eclipse. However, that may start to change a week from today.More >>
