Eagle Scout hopeful raises money and supplies for foster kids

A 14-year-old Columbia kid is on an Eagle Scout mission to alleviate at least one major stressor for hundreds of foster kids.

Jonathan Hernandez is hoping to enter the ninth grade this year while fulfilling his Eagle Project to earn his Eagle Scout title. His project is in partnership with South Carolina Youth Advocate Program’s “Precious Cargo” initiative.

SCYAP is a 501(c)3 foster care and community-based services provider. Jonathan is partnering with the non-profit’s Precious Cargo initiative that aims to purchase new duffle bags with school supplies, toiletries, and other items kids in foster care will need.

He’s aiming to donate at least 100 duffle bags and raise $10,000.

"There are a couple kids in my school who have been adopted,” Jonathan said. “And they've told me that it's rough because you don't know. It's a whole new life basically."

Only about 5 percent of Boy Scouts will earn the rank of Eagle Scout. And what sets them apart isn’t solely a number of patches on a sash.

"They're not able to purchase all these things, so this helps them with their life as they're going through it because it's a rough time for them," Jonathan said.

It has a lot more to do with duty and character than anything else.

If you’d like to support Jonathan’s cause, you can go to his donation drive on Saturday, Aug. 26 with your donations.

It’ll be held at St. John Neumann Catholic School at 721 Polo Road in NE Columbia. If you’d like to donate directly to SCYAP, click here: https://scyap.com/GetInvolved/MakeADonation.aspx

