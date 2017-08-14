FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Collision on North Lake Dr. slows traffic to 1 lane

A collision on North Lake Drive near Old Cherokee Road has traffic limited to a single lane of travel going north and south. (Source: Lexington Police Twitter)

The Lexington Police Department is on the scene of a collision on North Lake Drive near Old Cherokee Road Monday evening.

Police say the collision has limited traffic to a single lane going both north and south.

Police did not say if anyone was injured.

Commuters are urged to find an alternate route. Check back for more updates.

TRAFFIC ALERT - A collision on North Lake Drive near Old Cherokee Road has traffic limited to a single lane of travel going north and south. pic.twitter.com/tm8iVSmfZL — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) August 14, 2017

