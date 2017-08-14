WATCH AT 7:30 p.m.: Have questions about the total solar eclipse? 'Total Eclipse Columbia' has the answers.

The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.More >>
In the hours after a car plowed into a group of anti-racist counter-protesters on Saturday, Trump addressed the violence in broad strokes, saying that he condemns "in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides."More >>
Protesters decrying hatred and racism converged around the country on Sunday, saying they felt compelled to counteract the white supremacist rally that spiraled into deadly violence in Virginia.More >>
The American workplace is grueling, stressful and surprisingly hostile.More >>
The Lexington County Coroner has identified the person who died after a boat vs. dock accident on Lake Murray on Sunday.More >>
It's one of nature's most awe-inspiring sights - darkness will fall during the day and cast a shadow over the Midlands.More >>
Glasses distributed by the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce were not manufactured by one of the five NASA certified companies, prompting the Chamber is issuing a voluntary recall.More >>
Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, allegedly attempted to bomb a bank with a device similar to the one responsible the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred C. Murrah building, but an undercover FBI agent interceded.More >>
