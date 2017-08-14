WATCH AT 7:30 p.m.: Have questions about the total solar eclipse? 'Total Eclipse Columbia' has the answers.

From the safety to the incredible science of it all - we've got everything you need to know to be ready for Total Eclipse Columbia. (Source: WIS)

It's one of Mother Nature's most awe-inspiring sights - darkness will fall during the day and cast a shadow over the Midlands.

Columbia falls directly in that path. So, what should you expect and how can you prepare now?

The special will air at 7:30 p.m. on WIS News 10.

MOBILE USERS: You can watch the special by clicking here!

In one week hundreds of thousands of people will make their way right here to the Midlands for a phenomenal few get to experience in their lifetime - a total solar eclipse.

On Aug. 21, the moon will slowly slide in front of the sun and cast a shadow that will cross the U.S. from West to East.

While everyone in North America will get to witness the event - only some will experience a total eclipse. It's called the path of totality - where the moon will fully cover the sun to create complete darkness during the day.

