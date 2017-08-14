If you picked up a free pair of eclipse glasses in Blythewood, you will need a new pair.

Glasses distributed by the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce were not manufactured by one of the five NASA certified companies, so the Chamber is issuing a voluntary recall. (Source: Blythewood Chamber of Commerce)

If you recently grabbed some solar eclipse glasses in Blythewood, you may want to listen up!

Glasses distributed by the Blythewood Chamber of Commerce were not manufactured by one of the five NASA certified companies, prompting the Chamber is issuing a voluntary recall.

The Chamber says they ordered nearly 5,000 pairs of the glasses and that 3,400 pairs were taken to various locations in town to be given away for free. The Chamber is unclear how many were actually handed out to the public.

The town is recommending that all those who received solar eclipse glasses through the Chamber return them to any of the locations to be discarded.

A shipment of replacement glasses should be available at the locations by Thursday.

Safety - especially eye safety - is a huge priority for the eclipse. So - out of an abundance of caution - you're asked to return these and get approved NASA viewing eclipse glasses.

This happens amid a recall from Amazon for some of their eclipse glasses. The Blythewood Chamber says these glasses are not a part of that recall.

NASA says in order to properly view the Aug. 21 eclipse, you'll need a special pair of glasses certified by ISO and manufactured by these NASA-approved companies:

American Paper Optics

Rainbow Symphony

Thousand Oaks Optical

TSE 17

