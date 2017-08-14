Hope Harvest gets $200K donation for Midlands automotive dealer

Helping to feed the hungry in our state, Jim Hudson Automotive Group presented a check of $200,000 to Harvest Hope Food Bank in Columbia on Monday. (Source: WIS)

It was all thanks to the company's successful Sixth Annual Jim Hudson 2000 Sales Event.

During this event - all seven Jim Hudson locations were tasked to sell 2,000 vehicles in a 2-month period.

All funds raised were needed to feed one in five South Carolinians who struggle with hunger.

"It's not easy to raise $200,000 anywhere, but we work hard and we planned it from the very beginning of the year," Jim Hudson, founder and CEO of the Jim Hudson Automotive Group, said. "And we just feel like it's the Christian thing to do."

Harvest Hope distributed over 28 million pounds of food last year and feeds approximately 50,000 people a week.

