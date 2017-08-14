One week ahead of big event, Amazon issues refunds for some eclipse glasses

A stock image of solar eclipse glasses. Do not use this picture to determine if your glasses are safe to use. Please refer to the text in this story. (Source: NASA)

Online retailer Amazon has had to issue recalls on some solar eclipse glasses after the third-party sellers could not verify the authenticity of the product.

Notices came via email over the weekend, reported Portland, OR news station KGW, who said their photographers received the note for their solar lens filter.

The company's statement reads:

Out of an abundance of caution and in the interests of our customers, we asked third-party sellers that were offering solar eclipse glasses to provide documentation to verify their products were compliant with relevant safety standards. The offers from sellers who provided this safety documentation remain available to customers. The listings from sellers who did not provide the appropriate documentation have been removed and customers who purchased from them were notified last week. Customers can contact Amazon customer service with any questions or concerns.

NASA says in order to properly view the Aug. 21 eclipse, you'll need a special pair of glasses certified by ISO and manufactured by these NASA-approved companies:

American Paper Optics

Rainbow Symphony

Thousand Oaks Optical

TSE 17

Failure to wear the correct type of eyewear while viewing the eclipse can lead to permanent eye damage.

